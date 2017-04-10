‘Juventus will compete with Barca’

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon acknowledges Barcelona are “probably the most difficult team to knock out” but Juventus “aren’t here to make up the numbers”.

Tomorrow sees the first leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final between the two sides, who last met in the 2015 Final.

“We’re aware of what we’re going out there to do and who we’re playing against,” Buffon said in the pre-match Press conference.

“So we already have clarity about who our opponents are and the ability of the team we’ll be facing, it’s a nice step forward because it shouldn’t take us by surprise.

“Barcelona are probably the most difficult team to knock out over two legs, because often if Barcelona win or lose it’s down to them.

“They’re one of those teams who are so strong that they can create their own destiny if they want, so you understand the huge respect we have for them.

“We don’t want to just make up the numbers though, we want to play a football match with courage, this is a chance we’ve earned and we’ll try to show our best.

“Will I still have motivation? I think I’ll definitely be motivated, I’ll definitely be nervy it’s a state of mind which I take into these matches and I hope to have it tomorrow, if I didn’t I’d stop.

“These games are also nice because of the build-up which is a bit scary, a bit tense, a bit of a question mark.

“I’ve been thinking about this [competition] for 22 years, and sometimes you hope it’s the right year [to win it] and then it isn’t.

“So you have to make it the right one. First of all though you need to have that attitude, you need it throughout the entire match.

“Sometimes the opponent is just better, and it can go like the final against Barcelona did two years ago.

“You’re disappointed to lose above all, but if you lose you have to accept it and congratulate the opponent.”

Barça have much the same team as they did in that match, with the notable exception of Dani Alves who will line up on the Bianconero side.

“We’re certainly pleased that Dani joined our cause, because of the player he is and what he does on the pitch, but he can also be crucial to the growth of a lot of us and he can improve a lot of us.

“He should be thanked for that because he’s giving unselfishly for the cause, beyond the fact of whether he’s playing or not.

“The distance to them [Barcelona] has narrowed, we’re still growing and we’re on the right track.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.