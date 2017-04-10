‘Barcelona weak in defence’

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri believes Barcelona “have weaknesses in defence” Juventus can exploit but “the front-three guarantees goals”.

Tomorrow sees the first leg of the Champions League Quarter-Final in Turin, and the Bianconeri Coach discussed the strengths and weaknesses of the Catalan side in his pre-match Press conference.

“For me this is the tenth time with Barcelona,” Allegri pointed out.

“Not that I’ve played, because I’m on the bench, but I’ve faced them. I faced them eight times with Milan, once in the final with Juventus and now there are these two games.

“They’re different games though, because first of all the final is a one-off game, so you play it as such.

“The home and away legs will be balanced games, we have to try not to concede goals but we also need to try and score at home, then there’s always the return match.

“The important thing is to keep the tie open, because anything can happen in football.

“Barcelona continue to be very strong, because they have a front-three which guarantees goals in the shape of [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and Neymar, as well as [Segio] Busquets and [Andres] Iniesta who I think are still among the best midfielders in the world.

“Then there’s [Javier] Mascherano, [Gerard] Pique… Barça haven’t changed much compared to the final.

“For us, compared to the final only two players will play: one is [Gigi] Buffon, [Leonardo] Bonucci is the other. From the final Juventus will only have two players.

“Their weaknesses? Barça have weaknesses in the defensive phase, because they’re a team who play a very attacking style, they leave a lot of space and the numbers show that.

“On the other hand, when they have the ball they become very dangerous. We need to be very balanced and stay in the game for 95 minutes.

“Will defence or attack be more important? Both, because both are important in football. Then to get to the next round you also need a bit of luck, but you have to play two great matches and I think that’s normal.

“Barcelona lost a League game on Saturday, but I think tomorrow we’ll see the real Barcelona, because they hardly ever make mistakes in these games.

“So we’ll need to be ready to play a tough, brave game, knowing that we’ll have to go and hit them where they have problems.

“When you play these games you need to be happy to play them and have great enthusiasm, desire and the will to go through.

“Then it’s normal that in these games you can win or lose, and that’s part of the game. The important thing is to be there, to play in a certain way and believe that we can beat Barcelona and go through.

“That’s what Juventus must have in our heads, otherwise we’ll get beaten.”

Allegri was also asked whether Alex Sandro will play tomorrow, as well as about comparisons between Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala.

“Alex Sandro is in doubt with [Kwadwo] Asamoah because they’re both fit, he [Alex Sandro] has played two games so whatever I decide will be fine.

“Everyone else is fine, but that’s not to say that Alex Sandro definitely won’t play tomorrow, because he had a little rest and then returned so he needs to play too.

“Dybala and Messi? Paulo has made great strides in the year he’s been here, he’s changed his position but they’re three different players [including Neymar].

“Messi - aside from being the best in the world, he has been for many years and he still is today - has different characteristics to Dybala.

“Dybala is a young player who is growing a lot, and I think he and Neymar will definitely be the two best in the near future.”

To close the conference, the Coach dedicated some words to Giuseppe Rossi who has suffered yet another knee injury.

“I wanted to close this conference with a big good luck to Giuseppe Rossi, who I think is a really unlucky lad,” Allegri said.

“Lady luck has turned a blind eye to him a few too many times, I wish him good luck because I hope he can come back and play, he really deserves it after all these injuries, I think this year is his fourth knee injury.

“I just wanted to wish him good luck, thank you.”

