Monday April 10 2017
Inter consider Spalletti?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Inter are considering Roma’s Luciano Spalletti as a replacement for Stefano Pioli.

The Nerazzurri appointed the former Lazio boss on an 18-month contract in November, after Frank de Boer’s disastrous tenure.

However, a run of three games without a win, culminating in defeat to Crotone yesterday, has raised questions over the Coach’s long-term future.

According to Premium Sport, Spalletti is one of the options being considered as a potential replacement.

The Giallorossi Coach is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal.

