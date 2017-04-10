Tactics Talk: Juventus-Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Juventus Coach Max Allegri confirmed in today’s Press conference that he will stick with his 4-2-3-1 formation against Barcelona tomorrow.

The tactician pointed out that the Bianconeri will have to score to progress in the tie, as the ‘MSN’ front-three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar won’t be kept quiet for 180 minutes.

That will mean Gonzalo Higuain leading the line, with Juan Cuadrado on the right, Mario Mandzukic on the left and Paulo Dybala in the centre.

Allegri has been clear that Mandzukic’s physicality and energy are crucial to this system, and the Croatian will be tasked with dropping back and providing an extra man in midfield when the Blaugrana are in possession.

One doubt about tomorrow’s line-up is who will occupy the left-back slot, with the Coach stating it could be either Alex Sandro or Kwadwo Asamoah.

The Ghanaian looked shaky against Napoli in the 1-1 Serie A draw, so will he be risked against that famous Barça attack? The smart money would be on Alex Sandro starting, with Mandzukic tasked with protecting him, given the attacking instincts of the Brazilian.

Given that Allegri admitted only two of the players who played in the 2015 final against Barcelona will start tomorrow, Andrea Barzagli and Claudio Marchisio will start from the bench.

Probable Juventus line-up: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

