Post new comment

Napoli do the Capital double after 41 years, Gonzalo Higuain matches John Charles, Andrea Belotti following in Andriy Shevchenko's footsteps and North Korean history in Susy Campanale 's stats.

Napoli had not beaten both Roma and Lazio in the Capital during a single Serie A season since 1975-76. The Partenopei are unbeaten away to Lazio since a 3-1 result in April 2012, emerging with four wins and two draws between the League and Coppa Italia.

Lorenzo Insigne has three braces in his last four Serie A appearances and on 14 goals sets a new personal best. Insigne (10) and Dries Mertens (12) are the most prolific away scorers in the league this season.

Jose Callejon marked his 200th game in a Napoli jersey with his 57th goal, while six of his last seven Serie A strikes have been outside the San Paolo. Napoli have 67 points after 31 rounds, equalling the all-time club record set last season under Maurizio Sarri.

Lazio had been the form team with 16 points from six rounds before this setback. The Aquile have lost just seven Serie A games this season and failed to find the net in all of them. The one time they fired blanks and still picked up a point was 0-0 at Cagliari on March 19.

Crotone have for the first time enjoyed back-to-back top flight victories. They had never previously scored two in the first half either. Diego Falcinelli (who was briefly in the Inter youth academy) got his maiden Serie A brace after January’s hat-trick against Empoli.

Inter scraped one point from the last three rounds and have 55 points after 31 games, exactly the same as last season. The last time they lost away to a newly-promoted club was 3-1 in Novara on September 20, 2011.

Kwang-Song Han becomes the first ever North Korean to score in Serie A and is also the youngest player to have found the net this season, aged 18 years and seven months. The first South Korean to score in Italy’s top flight was Ahn Jung-Hwan for Perugia against Atalanta on April 22, 2001.

Cagliari are without a home victory since beating Genoa 4-1 on January 15, scraping just two draws from five attempts.

Torino’s last Serie A away victory was 2-0 at Crotone on November 20, getting three draws from eight games. Andrea Belotti scored with 10 headers, comfortably more than any other player in the top five European Leagues this season.

Belotti is the first player to score 24 goals in a single Serie A campaign before his 24th birthday since Andriy Shevchenko for Milan in 1999-00.

Adem Ljajic got his seventh goal of the season, but his first in an away fixture since October 31 in Udine.

Juventus enjoyed their all-time Serie A record 32nd consecutive top flight home win. They are only seven off Barcelona’s 1958-60 record in Europe’s top five leagues.

Gonzalo Higuain terminated a five-round goal drought with a brace, his second this week considering the Coppa Italia semi-final with Napoli. Paulo Dybala has assisted three of Pipita’s last four Serie A goals.

Higuain becomes the first player to score at least 20 goals in his debut Serie A season with Juventus since John Charles and Omar Sivori in 1957-58. Higuain now has 22 Serie A career braces and three hat-tricks.

Gigi Buffon surpassed Javier Zanetti with his 616th Serie A appearance, fewer only than all-time record holder Paolo Maldini on 647.

Chievo fell to a fourth consecutive away defeat, their worst top flight run since November 2015. The Flying Donkeys have never beaten Juve in Turin, managing four draws from 14 Serie A visits.

The Veronese side has defeated Juventus just once in 30 competitive meetings, a 1-0 home result in January 2010, along with 21 defeats and eight draws. Rolando Maran made his 100th appearance on the Chievo bench.

Bologna haven’t beaten Roma at the Stadio Dall’Ara since September 2004, managing only three draws and five losses.

Roma got their fourth consecutive Serie A victory (six including the Coppa Italia) and won eight of the last nine rounds. Edin Dzeko has now scored 11 times in as many league games.

The Giallorossi are eight points better off than at this stage last season.

Milan celebrated a fourth home win on the bounce and have already matched last season’s total of 57 points, eight points better off than at this stage in 2016. Gerard Deulofeu has two Serie A goals, both of them from outside the box at San Siro.

The last time the Rossoneri won a top-flight game by four or more goals was 4-0 away to Pescara in May 2013. The most recent at home was 5-1 over Chievo on November 3, 2012. They hadn’t scored three in the first half of this tournament since September 2015 against Udinese.

Palermo have lost seven of the last eight rounds, drawing only 1-1 with Sampdoria. The Sicilians suffered five consecutive defeats against Milan, home and away.

Sampdoria’s only defeat in 10 rounds was against leaders Juventus, winning six and drawing three. However, they’ve beaten Fiorentina only once in the last 11 meetings, drawing six and losing four.

Bruno Fernandes found the net after four minutes and seven seconds, Samp’s earliest goal of the season. It was his fifth of this term, a new personal best in Serie A. The Blucerchiati have netted 10 goals off the bench, more than any other side in this campaign.

Fiorentina failed to register a fourth consecutive 1-0 victory and conceded after four straight clean sheets, since another 2-2 with Torino on February 27. However, their unbeaten run extends to six. The Viola haven’t scored during the first half in any of their last five games.

Gonzalo Rodriguez marked his 200th competitive game for Fiorentina and scored his 25th goal.

Empoli ended their all-time club record run of seven consecutive defeats, but still only have two points from the last 10 rounds, failing to keep a clean sheet and conceding 23 goals in that period.

Pescara have not kept a single away clean sheet this season, as the 3-0 at Sassuolo was handed to them by default. This was their second draw on the bounce, the first time they’ve managed a two-round unbeaten run since September 25.

The Delfini have never beaten Empoli in Serie A, managing two points from four meetings.

Atalanta had kept a clean sheet on home turf for 524 minutes of football over five consecutive clean sheets since a 2-1 win over Empoli on December 20. They’ve lost just one of the last 12 Stadio Azzurri d’Italia fixtures, winning nine and drawing two.

Bryan Cristante has scored two goals this season, both of them headers from Alejandro Gomez assists.

Sassuolo saw their three-game losing streak end and their last two trips to Bergamo have been stalemates. Lorenzo Pellegrini is the youngest player to have had a hand in 10 Serie A goals this season, scoring six and assisting four.

Udinese already have more points than throughout all of last season, but with seven rounds to spare, and it’s their best tally by this stage in four years. They extended the unbeaten run to three wins and two draws.

Genoa suffered a fourth consecutive defeat without finding the net, conceding 10 goals. Andrea Mandorlini lasted less than two months on the Grifone bench, earning a draw, a 2-0 win at Empoli and four losses. That Stadio Castellani victory was the only success in Genoa’s last 15 rounds, along with three draws.

The Rossoblu had been unbeaten against Udinese since September 2013, followed by two wins and four draws, home and away.

