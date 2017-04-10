Lippi: ‘No-one knows Milan owners’

By Football Italia staff

Marcello Lippi discusses Milan’s expected new owners - “no-one in China knows who these people are”.

The World Cup-winner is currently in charge of the Chinese national team, and with Yonghong Li expected to compete his takeover of the Rossoneri this week, the Coach was asked about the sale.

“We should once and for all end this saga about the sale of the club,” Lippi told SportItalia.

“No-one in China knows who these people are, while obviously the Suning Group which bought Inter is very well known.”

Lippi was on the bench when Juventus last won the Champions League in 1996, and he was also asked about the Bianconeri’s chances against Barcelona tomorrow.

“Reading Juve-Barcelona depends on two factors, the significant growth of Juve and a slight downgrade in Barcelona who, like other teams - I’m thinking about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - aren’t the steamroller of the past.

“There’s a little more reason to hope, Juve can go through. The Bianconeri aren’t on par with Barcelona, who have the best front-three in the world, but Juve have an ability to be compact that no-one else has.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.