Allegri: ‘Juventus not worried’

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists Juventus are “absolutely not worried” about facing Barcelona - “these will be two beautiful games”.

Tomorrow sees the Bianconeri face Luis Enrique’s side in Turin, for the first leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final, having been beaten by them in the final in 2015.

“We’re absolutely not worried,” Allegri told SportMediaset after his pre-match Press conference.

“These will be two beautiful games, we have huge respect for Barcelona but we’re very prepared.

“It will be important not to concede goals, but we need to score them too because Barcelona are a side with a lot of goals in them.

“We’ll need to be good in defence and attack, because the fight for the next round will be fought over 180 minutes.

“When you play these big competitions you need to think you can get to the end, or at least close to it.

“It’s normal that it will be difficult, because we’re facing a very strong team, we’ll have to do more on the technical, tactical and physical leven, and then we’ll need them to have a little bad luck.”

