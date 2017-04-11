Post new comment

Mentality. It’s a word we hear so often when people try and explain what has made this Juventus side so consistent in Italy. Time and time again it comes up when Bianconeri players are asked what makes the club so special. It’s not visible, it’s not tangible, but it’s crucial, and it is one of the key things that separates Juventus from the rest of Serie A.

Fine sides like Roma and Napoli are capable of dazzling performances, but they repeatedly fall just short, partly because they lack that extra 5 per cent - the self-belief, resolve and character that comes with years of winning.

This quarter-final tie against Barcelona brings Juventus face-to-face with another club which has a similar mentality woven into its very fabric. A winning habit passed through the generations – one which inspired the belief that, against all the odds, they could achieve what had seemed border-line impossible against PSG.

The turnaround wasn’t quite as dramatic in Munich last March, but as the clock ticked down at the Allianz Arena, and Juventus got ever closer to knocking out the German champions, there was always that nagging feeling that Bayern would pull something out of the bag. Why? Well, partly because they’re Bayern - just as Barça are Barça. Thomas Muller’s 91st-minute equaliser, Sergi Roberto’s 95th-minute winner – they are single moments in time, but it is the history those goals add to that also helps make them happen.

In the here and now I see a Juventus side, on paper, with every chance not just of beating Barcelona, but of winning the entire competition – a group of players who’ve been assembled for an all-out assault on the Champions League this season – individuals like Dani Alves and Gonzalo Higuain were not recruited for the future, but to end a 21-year wait.

Since the Bianconeri last got their hands on the Champions League trophy in 1997, Real Madrid have won the competition five times, Barcelona four and Bayern twice. It’s no coincidence that with most high-street bookmakers right now those three clubs will lead the betting odds to be outright winners of this season’s competition. Yes, they have wonderful players, but they also have a long-held winning mentality that extends beyond the confines of their own country, particularly in the cases of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It leads me to wonder whether what separates Juventus from the rest in Italy, what makes them so strong and so hard to beat, is actually what they’ve often lacked in big moments in the Champions League. If so, it is something they must overcome to fulfil their potential. As much as I admire the almost unshakeable resolve they seem to have in Italy, their unmistakeable air of authority, I also recall how those things were almost non-existent in the first half of the first leg against Bayern last season. At best Juventus were hesitant and stand-offish, at worst almost a bit scared of the opposition.

You might argue they were simply facing a better team than they’re used to coming up against in Serie A, you could also point to tactical errors that were later rectified by Max Allegri, but neither of these things could justify the first half gulf there seemed to be between two sides who were actually quite evenly matched.

Put in a position where they had to go for it, the second half comeback that night was more like it, and Juventus were magnificent for much of the second leg, but how that lack of belief and conviction early on in Turin eventually cost them. Perhaps mindful of the whole psychological aspect of things, it was maybe why after this season’s quarter-final draw was made, Allegri was so keen to stress the ‘normality’ of such a tie.

The big question for me ahead of this much-anticipated meeting with Barcelona is will we see a mentally-strong Juventus from the off - one that truly believes in its unquestionable potential, and gets a step closer to being reunited with a long-lost friend?

