Post new comment

Barcelona’s weaknesses outweigh their strengths at the moment but, as Football Espana ’s Livio Caferoglu writes, that doesn’t make them any less capable against Juventus.

The 2016-17 campaign may be shaping up to be Barcelona’s most difficult under Luis Enrique, but as the Coach regularly reminds the Spanish Press, the Catalans are still fighting on all three fronts. Furthermore, they’ve reserved their best performances for the Champions League, most recently staging the greatest comeback ever seen in the competition’s history, but they’ll need more than that to beat Juventus.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Malaga in La Liga ranked among Barça’s worst displays of the season, but Juve will have been reluctant to read too much into the game, given Enrique had started several squad players at La Rosaleda. However, only Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic were missing in the second half and the visitors were still unable to pose a sustained threat with their attacking riches or play with any kind of cohesion.

Cohesion used to be a fundamental feature of Barça teams, but Enrique’s side are no longer the passing kings they once were. They now keep the ball for longer in defence, resulting in their centre-backs becoming their key distributors, while the midfield trio push further forward and into wider areas, with the aim of directly supplying MSN and speeding up attacking transitions.

With Xavi Hernandez no more and there being a dearth of playmakers at Barça, Lucho is seemingly trying to bypass the middle of the park altogether – and that’s where Juve can take control of the tie. Indeed, teams that have dared to press the Catalans this season have been more successful than not, with Sergio Busquets regularly exposed between the lines.

Another weakness lies in Barça’s extraordinarily high line at the back. A key facet of Enrique’s team is their urgency in applying pressure on their opponents. Yet while their centre-backs are among the best around with their feet, none of them are particularly quick, leaving them vulnerable to long balls over the top and pace on their shoulders.

On the other hand, Barcelona are likely to start in a 3-4-3 formation, which was used to stun Paris Saint-Germain in the Last 16 and see off Sevilla last week. The system has served to stabilise the Catalans, making them less susceptible to attacks through the middle and improve their wing play, particularly down the left, where Andres Iniesta is able to support Neymar more freely.

Last but not least, Barça possess the world’s most potent strike force in MSN – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. The trio have scored over 300 goals since debuting together in October 2014, and while their supply lines can be cut off, the individual quality of each attacker means the Cules are always in with a chance when they’re on the pitch.

Barça’s set-piece struggles have also been well-documented this season, with seven points dropped in the Liga as a result of goals conceded from dead-ball deliveries into their box. However, Messi has already scored four free kicks in 2017, proving that moments – not strengths and weaknesses – will decide the winner of this tie.

