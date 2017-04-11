Ranieri: ‘Power games at Leicester’

By Football Italia staff

Claudio Ranieri admits problems “behind the scenes” forced him out at Leicester City.

The Italian won the League with the Foxes last season, but was sacked this term after a poor run of results.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘Monday Night Football’ last night the former Roma Coach refused to blame his players, and he has also been interviewed by Gazzetta della Sport’s Extra Time.

“After winning the English League with a team which had never finished so high, giving the world a beautiful fairytale, you expect you’d at least be given a bit of leeway in times of difficulty,” Ranieri said.

“It was expected that after that extraordinary feat and the celebrations, the contracts which were quadrupled if not increased five times, there were some problems restarting.

“The season went in fits and starts until February. The successes in the Champions League and the performances against Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City showed flashes of the best Leicester.

“The game at Sevilla, where we faced a team which had won the Europa League three times in a row, was a signal that Leicester were coming back. I was calm after that game, instead…”

Ranieri was sacked after that game, and was asked what the club said to him.

“The usual things: we need a jolt, the team is in trouble, we’re sorry but this is how football is.

“Am I sure the players didn’t betray me? I’m 100 per cent, there were no problems with the players. This extraordinary tale allowed many of them to quadruple their contracts.

“Craig Shakespeare? He always behaved fairly with me, he was a good assistant.

“So who was it? I don’t know and I don’t care. I don’t get involved with jealousy, envy and power games.

“All I can say is that there were already problems in the club last season.

“Leicester in 2014-15 confirmed my predecessor Nigel Pearson after six defeats in a row, while I was sacked after five having won the League and with the team close to qualifying for the Champions League Quarter-Finals.

“I repeat what I said, I was sure that after Sevilla the worst was over. The six [subsequent] wins are a logical consequence of that performance.

“My sacking put the players’ backs to the wall, as always happens in these situations. The fact that the training and the formation haven’t changed is proof my work was going in the right direction.

“I don’t think it was the players who killed me, it’s always the directors and Presidents who decide the fate of a club.

“I’ll never stop thanking the people of Leicester, fans and not. They were amazing with me.”

Leicester are the only English club still in the Champions League, does Ranieri take credit for that?

“Seven out of eight European games were under my management, it’s natural that I recognise the merits of this achievement.

“My future? I’m looking around, I’ve had offers from national teams, European teams and beyond. I want to think hard and choose the project which fascinates me most.

“I’d be happy to work in England again.”

Jose Mourinho famously wore ‘CR’ on his training top after his fellow former Inter Coach was sacked.

“A lovely idea,” Ranieri said.

“Jose is a great.”

