Pioli set for Inter stay

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli will reportedly stay at Inter, unless they can tempt Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone to San Siro.

The Nerazzurri lost to Crotone at the weekend, meaning they have now gone three games without a win and are out of the Champions League race in all but mathematics.

According to this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport, owners Suning Group would only make a change if they could tempt one of football’s biggest names.

The first choice would be Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, but he has repeatedly stated that he’s happy at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid is also an option, but he has a further year on his contract and the Beneamata may have to wait, unless he wins the Champions League this year.

Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are similarly unlikely to move in the summer, meaning that Pioli is likely to stay.

The only case in which a change would be made is if Inter don’t qualify for the Europa League, with Luciano Spalletti, Jorge Sampaoli and Marco Silva possible replacements.

