Insigne deal stalls on image rights

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s Napoli renewal has reportedly stalled over image rights, alerting Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter.

The attacking midfielder has repeatedly made it clear that his first choice is to stay with his boyhood club, but so far there has been no agreement on a new deal.

According to this morning’s edition of Il Mattino, a familiar problem with image rights is behind the delay in agreeing an extension.

The Partenopei famously demand players sign over their image rights, allowing them to use their players in all promotional activities, rather than just for kits and tickets.

Il Mattino is reporting that Insigne wants complete control over his image rights, something the club has never agreed to before, rather than the 50 per cent reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

That therefore makes an agreement difficult, with Insigne’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2019.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Inter are thought to be monitoring Insigne’s situation, with the 25-year-old contributing 16 goals and seven assists so far this season.

