Milan want Mancini?

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s incoming Chinese owners are reportedly considering replacing Vincenzo Montella with Roberto Mancini.

The Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg group led by Yonghong Li should finally complete the takeover of the club this week, after over 30 years of Silvio Berlusconi’s stewardship.

Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are both set to be involved in the new board, and this morning’s Tuttosport notes the close relationship between the two men and Mancini after their Inter spell.

The newspaper believes the new Milan owners are considering Mancini as a possible option, as they are not convinced by Montella.

