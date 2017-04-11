Monchi: ‘Roma are closest but…’

By Football Italia staff

Monchi admits “Roma are the closest team” but warns “it can’t be taken as being done”.

The sporting director has left Sevilla, and is expected to take over the role for the Giallorossi ahead of next season.

However, there has so far been no official announcement, leading to rumours that the former goalkeeper is waiting for an offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

“Roma are the closest team, though nothing is closed yet,” Monchi explained to lasexta.com.

“It can’t be taken as being done.”

With Monchi guiding their transfer policy, Sevilla have won five Europa Leagues, two Copa del Rey and the UEFA Super Cup.

