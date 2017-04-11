Albertini advises Barcelona

By Football Italia staff

Former Barcelona midfielder Demetrio Albertini warns Juventus “can play for 89 minutes without touching the ball and win in the last minute”.

The Milan legend spent the final year of his career at Camp Nou, and will be cheering on the Blaugrana when they face the Old Lady in Turin tonight for the Champions League Quarter-Final.

“In this game, my heart cheers for Barcelona,” Albertini said on Catalunya Radio.

“It’s normal, I have a lot of friends there. This is a great opportunity for Juventus, as they’re facing the best team in the world.

“Italian teams have the ability to play for 89 minutes without touching the ball and win in the last minute.”

