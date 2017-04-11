Nainggolan denies drink-drive claim

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Belgium accuse Roma’s Radja Nainggolan of drink-driving, but he says “it’s all nonsense”.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 with Greece on March 25, before a 3-3 draw with Russia three days later.

According to Nieuwsblad, the Giallorossi midfielder attended the Exo Club nightclub after the first game, as he’s a friend of the manager.

It’s then claimed that he left the club at around 7am, before being pulled over by police in his Audi A1.

Upon being breathalysed it’s alleged Nainggolan’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.82 milligrams per litre, but the player himself strongly denies that.

“I wasn’t behind the wheel, it was a friend of mine,” he told Nieuwsblad.

“I was beside him and I didn’t have to blow. It’s all nonsense.”

Update: Nainggolan has since posted a picture with his licence on Instagram, to prove that it wasn't taken off him.

