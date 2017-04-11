Official: Salerno, Lopez out at Palermo

By Football Italia staff

Palermo confirm they have “received and accepted” the resignation of sporting director Nicola Salerno and sacked Diego Lopez.

It was reported yesterday that the director would step down, with Coach Diego Lopez also thought to be under pressure.

“We have received and accepted the resignation of sporting director Salerno, and we thank him for what he’s given to the club,” a statement from President Paul Baccaglini begins.

“We can’t afford defeatist attitudes in these last few games, we owe it to ourselves, the fans and the prestigious colours of our team to fight seven games to the death and leave everything on the pitch.

“I inherited a squad which is going through a difficult time, and I’m trying to do everything to shake up the foundations and get heads held high again.

“For this reason I’ve offered the players a reward for staying up, this aims to be a strong signal by the club to show how much we believe in and are fighting for this goal.

“It will take a strong boost, we need to change and play all together for everything.

“To that end we have decided to relieve Diego Lopez of his duties as Coach, he inherited a difficult situation and we thank him for his hard work.

“We’ve turned to our academy for a new Coach, Diego Bortoluzzi, who was assistant to Francesco Guidolin and recommended by him, who will bring his commitment to end this season in the best way.

“I ask the fans of Palermo to be patient and to believe in the project which will bring this city the emotion that it deserves.”

