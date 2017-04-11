‘Barcelona 50-50 with Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Cesare Prandelli says Juventus “are certainly not favourites” against Barcelona but “it’s 50-50”.

The Bianconeri face Luis Enrique’s side in Turin tonight for the first leg of their Champions League Quarter-Final, and the former Italy CT believes the tie is finely poised.

“Against Barcelona, Juventus are certainly not favourites,” Prandelli told Il Mattino.

“It’s say that the chances are 50-50 though. However, to cause problems for a team like Barcelona you have to make them run.

“What will be make the difference will be how intense Juventus’ play is.”

Prandelli was also asked about Lorenzo Insigne, amid persistent rumours he won’t renew his Napoli contract.

“I know Lorenzo well, I took him to the World Cup [in 2014] because I realised I was looking at a player who could make history with the national team.

“Now he’s living up to his potential. He’s an atypical forward, because in addition to his quality Lorenzo also has great endurance.

“He has grown in conviction and he’ll be a key player for both Napoli and the national team. I’d describe Lorenzo as a lad who does an important job for the team. He’s a complete player who is proving his worth.”

