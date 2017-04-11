Xavi: ‘Juventus will counter-attack’

By Football Italia staff

Xavi expects Juventus to “wait for the counter” and believes Paulo Dybala “would perfectly suit Barcelona’s game”.

The Blaugrana legend played his final match for the club in the 2015 final against the Old Lady, and spoke to Marca about tonight’s match.

“My memories from that match are magnificent, winning the last game as a Barcelona player with that title was incredible,” Xavi said.

“To play a Champions League final, even if it was only ten minutes, and to win it and to be able to raise the trophy, was incredible.

“Now, Barcelona have changed little. Juve, however, have incorporated players like [Gonzalo] Higuain, [Paulo] Dybala, [Mario] Mandzukic and [Dani] Alves, also they have radically changed their midfield because they no longer have [Andrea] Pirlo, [Arturo] Vidal or [Paul] Pogba.”

“Barcelona have all the tools and Luis Enrique is excellent on a tactical level. Surely they have worked hard and they will have analysed Juventus.

“Barcelona will have the ball and Juve will wait for the counter to launch a more direct attack with Higuain and Dybala. The meeting will be decided by the great individual players, both teams have them.

“They [Juventus] have a strong defensive setup with [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Andrea] Barzagli, and [Giorgio] Chiellini. “Then they have [Gianluigi] Buffon, it’s no coincidence that he’s played 1000 games because he’s one of the best goalkeepers in history. Many of Juve’s successes are down to him.

“The old guard at the back is important and up front they have a lot of punch.

“I make Barcelona the favourites, scoring is always key in this type of game, and over the two matches it will be just as important.

"For me it would be a surprise if either of them kept a clean sheet along the way.”

Xavi was also asked about the Bianconeri’s Argentine strike duo of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain.

“Dybala would perfectly suit Barcelona’s game. He’s very talented, and he can cause problems with that natural talent.

“Luis Suarez or Higuain? The Uruguayan is the best number 9 in the world right now. Higuain is similar, but he’s not on the same level.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.