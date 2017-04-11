Gagliardini: ‘Inter are angry’

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini says Inter “have to be angry” about recent results, and aims for European qualification.

The midfielder went off at half-time during the defeat to Sampdoria, so missed Sunday’s shock 2-1 loss at Crotone.

“We’ve missed something on a technical and tactical level, but on Saturday we’ll re-launch ourselves,” Gagliardini assured as a sponsors’ event.

“We have to be angry, a team like ours can’t have moments like this and not be angry, we need to show the right determination and prove we’ve learned from our mistakes.

“There’s disappointment but it should be turned into positive energy to put in a good performance [against Milan].

“We know we have so much work to do because what we’ve done so far is not enough.

“What will it take to beat Milan? Milan are a great team, they play beautiful football and it will be a very tough game like every derby. They have weaknesses and we’ll look to exploit those.

“The incentive is to get into Europe, whether that’s in front or behind Milan is irrelevant. Obviously it would be a source of pride to finish in front, but that would just be a bonus.”

Sporting director Piero Ausilio called Inter "superficial, arrogant and unacceptable" after the Crotone game, but Gagliardini feels that's harsh.

"I didn't agree with some of the words, which were perhaps spoken in anger.

"If he thinks that we have to understand why he said it, maybe there's a hint of truth in it but we just have to work hard to make sure it doesn't happen again."

