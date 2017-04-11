NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
Zapata to return to Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Duvan Zapata will return to Napoli this summer, as Udinese can’t afford to buy him.

The striker has spent the past two seasons on loan with the Zebrette, but there’s no buyout clause in the deal.

While the Friulian club are keen to keep Zapata, Gazzetta dello Sport believes the Colombian will return to Stadio San Paolo this summer.

The Partenopei want to raise money by selling him, and Udinese can’t afford to pay the asking price which would be at least €15m.

