Tuesday April 11 2017
Falque: ‘Come on Barca!’
By Football Italia staff

Former Juventus and Barcelona winger Iago Falque is supporting the Blaugrana in tonight’s match.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri from the Barça youth system in 2008, but failed to make the grade at either club and now represents Torino.

“Whenever a Spanish team is playing I always cheer for them, especially as Juve are our biggest rival,” Falque told Radio Onda Cero.

“I’ve made my career in Italy, I grew up here. Now I want to return to Europe with Toro.

“Most of the fans in this city support Torino, but the success of Juventus in recent years has made feeling grow toward them.

“They never lose in Italy, so now they just need European success to go back to being the team which was so feared in the past.

“Can Paulo Dybala be the new Lionel Messi? Dybala is a phenomenon and everyone will be talking about him in the next few years, he’ll definitely be one of the best.

“In comparison with Messi though he comes out as the loser. There’s no-one like him.”

