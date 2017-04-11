NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
Agent: ‘Rossi will be back’
By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Rossi’s agent says the striker “will definitely not give up” after the latest in a series of knee injuries.

It was confirmed yesterday that the Italian international has suffered another cruciate ligament injury, having had two previous ruptures as well as undergoing meniscus surgery.

“In this misfortune, at least it’s the first injury on the other knee,” Federico Pastorello said on Radio 24.

“That means the recovery should be less complex. Anyone who knows Rossi knows that he has absolute determination.

“He’s discouraged, but he definitely won’t give up. It will be yet another recovery, but he’ll do it again this time to come back.”

