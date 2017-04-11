NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
Barca return to 4-3-3?
By Football Italia staff

Barcelona look set to abandon their 3-4-3 formation for tonight’s Juventus game, returning to a 4-3-3.

The Blaugrana have been operating with a back-three in recent weeks, but the absence of Sergio Busquets presents a problem for tonight’s Champions League Quarter-Final.

That means Javier Mascherano is likely to move into central-midfield, and it’s not thought Luis Enrique will trust Jérémy Mathieu after his performance in the weekend defeat to Malaga.

Therefore Sergi Roberto is likely to drop to right-back, with Samuel Umtiti on the other side of the centre-back pairing of Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba.

If confirmed, the switch could have crucial implications on one of Max Allegri’s Juventus doubts.

The Coach is struggling to choose between Alex Sandro or Kwadwo Asamoah for the left-back role in Turin tonight.

If Barça return to 4-3-3, it would mean Lionel Messi on the right of the trident, meaning the left-back would be his direct opponent as the Argentine looks to drift inside off the flank.

