Ventura: ‘Emotional with new Italy’

By Football Italia staff

CT Giampiero Ventura describes his “emotion” as he sees a new generation of Italy talent emerging.

The Azzurri Coach is holding a training camp at Coverciano this month to assess some fringe players, and spoke to the media in a Press conference this afternoon.

“There has been maximum availability from the clubs since day one,” Ventura told the assembled media.

“Every time I’ve had the chance, I’ve publicly thanked the clubs, Presidents and Coaches for the chance. It has worked, because a lot of players have gone on to play for the senior national team.

“I moved the end of the training camp forward to tomorrow at noon, because everyone is playing on Saturday. There are people who are struggling for the Europa League, survival or the Champions League.

“There’s probably the intention of getting rid of the May training camp. Given the availability they [the clubs] have given us, we want to give them something.

“It’s all about give and take.

“This training camp has given me joy, the enthusiasm of these young people is extraordinary. I’ll use a word which is very dangerous, but it’s ‘emotion’, because that’s what you feel when you see the birth and development of youngsters.”

Italy face Spain in a World Cup qualifier in September, but Ventura is refusing to look that far ahead.

“I’m not dedicating any time to it now because there are still three games between now and then.

“One is the training camp one [with San Marino], the other is against the Uruguay of [Luis] Suarez and [Edinson] Cavani, world-class players. These are the priorities.

"Juventus-Barcelona? I'm sorry not to be in Turin to see it live, these games are what football is all about."

