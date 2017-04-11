‘If Diawara becomes Italian…’

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura is open to the prospect of calling-up Napoli’s Amadou Diawara - “if he becomes Italian, why not?”

The 19-year-old is Guinean, but has been in Italy since 2014 and has yet to represent the country of his birth at international level.

“If he becomes Italian, why not?” Ventura said in a Press conference today.

“It’s obvious that I’d think about calling him.

“Emerson Palmieri? I don’t know what he can give, but he’s a pleasant surprise in the way he talks, what he says and his desire.

“He’s very young but he’s carved out a niche and he can earn greatness at Roma. The fact that he’s injured but he wants to watch… that shows you where he wants to get to.”

Giuseppe Rossi picked up another knee injury this week, but Ventura says he was never in contention for an Azzurri recall.

“We never considered him, because he has absolute quality but he’s been bombarded [by injuries]. His career was interrupted years ago.”

