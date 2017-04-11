NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
Liveblog: Juventus v Barcelona
By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up, action and banter as Juventus host Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-final. Will there be revenge for 2015?

It kicks off at the Juventus Stadium at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This is the first leg in the quarter-final and the Bianconeri are seeking revenge for their 3-1 defeat in the 2015 Champions League Final.

Max Allegri is targeting a potential Treble, as the Turin side are also top of Serie A and in the Coppa Italia Final against Lazio.

Luis Enrique’s Barcelona thought they might not even get this far after losing the first leg of the Round of 16 with a 4-0 result, but fought back to eliminate Paris Saint-Germain with the last kick of a 6-1 thriller at Camp Nou.

Live Blog Juventus v Barcelona, Champions League QF
 

