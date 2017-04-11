NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
De Rossi renewal talks stall
By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Roma are only offering Daniele De Rossi a one-year contract, which the player isn’t keen to accept.

Until this summer, the veteran was Serie A’s highest earner until being supplanted by Gonzalo Higuain this summer when the striker joined Napoli from Juventus.

The Italian international is out of contract at the end of the season, and at the age of 33 it’s clear that he will be required to take a wage cut.

However, Sky is reporting that it’s not the salary on offer which is causing a delay, but rather the length of the contract.

The Giallorossi are only thought to be offering a one-year extension, while De Rossi wants at least two years.

De Rossi has spent his entire career with the Lupi, making over 550 appearances and winning two Coppa Italia.

