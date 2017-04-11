Rakitic: ‘Juventus moment of truth’

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Rakitic says tonight’s Juventus game is “the moment of truth” for Barcelona - “we need to play our best”.

The Blaugrana were beaten 2-0 by Malaga at the weekend, all-but ending their hopes of winning La Liga for the third season in a row, and they face the Old Lady in the Champions League tonight.

“Now comes the moment of truth, the most important, the hardest and the most beautiful,” Rakitic told Marca.

“We need to keep up the pace and present the best version of ourselves, it’s not easy to play every three days.

“We want to win every game we have left. Juve have a lot of experience, they know what to do in every moment of the game, they manage time well.

“They’re a very structured team, that’s why they’ve won Serie A for so many years. We have to play our best and give 100 per cent.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.