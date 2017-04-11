Lazio fined €10,000

By Football Italia staff

Lazio have been fined €10,000 for songs expressing “territorial discrimination” against Napoli.

The Biancocelesti were beaten 3-0 by Maurizio Sarri’s side on Sunday night, but it appears there was some unsavoury chanting.

Opponents of the Partenopei have repeatedly been fined for songs insulting southern Italians, and the Lega Serie A has today confirmed a €10,000 fine for “insulting songs expressing territorial discrimination”.

City rivals Roma have been slapped with a €2,000 fine for launching a smoke bomb toward the pitch in their win at Bologna.

On the pitch, Afriyie Acquah of Torino and Palermo’s Giancarlo Gonzalez have both been banned for one game for their red cards at the weekend.

Mario Pasalic will miss the Milan derby after his fifth fellow card of the season, with Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez, Cesare Bovo of Pescara, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, Isaac Cofie of Genoa, Cagliari’s Fabio Pisacane, and Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi.

