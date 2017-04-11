Inter tracking Meret

By Football Italia staff

Inter are tracking Alex Meret as a potential replacement for Samir Handanovic, according to reports.

The goalkeeper, who is on loan at SPAL from Udinese, has impressed this season and was given a call-up to the last Italy squad, though he didn’t play.

According to FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri have sent scouts to watch the 20-year-old, and will evaluate the possibility of signing him in the summer.

Much will depend on the future of Samir Handanovic, who could leave the club in the summer in pursuit of Champions League football.

