Spalletti to meet Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti is in Milan, with reports he could meet with Inter officials.

The tactician is out of contract at the end of the current season, and is yet to sign an extension to his current deal.

Rumours have been growing in recent weeks that the Nerazzurri are interested in Spalletti, and today he has been pictured in Milan.

The former Zenit St Petersburg boss refused to answer questions about his visit, but calciomercato.com speculates that he could be set to meet with the Beneamata.

Current Coach Stefano Pioli is under pressure after two defeats in a row, which have scuppered hopes of Champions League qualification.

