NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
Spalletti to meet Inter?
By Football Italia staff

Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti is in Milan, with reports he could meet with Inter officials.

The tactician is out of contract at the end of the current season, and is yet to sign an extension to his current deal.

Rumours have been growing in recent weeks that the Nerazzurri are interested in Spalletti, and today he has been pictured in Milan.

The former Zenit St Petersburg boss refused to answer questions about his visit, but calciomercato.com speculates that he could be set to meet with the Beneamata.

Current Coach Stefano Pioli is under pressure after two defeats in a row, which have scuppered hopes of Champions League qualification.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies