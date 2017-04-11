NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
New Milan chiefs meet
By Football Italia staff

The new Milan is forming at last, as today Marco Fassone, Han Li, Massimiliano Mirabelli and Yonghong Li met and will be at Juventus-Barcelona tonight.

The long-awaited closing of the takeover has been postponed repeatedly and the structure of the investors changed several times.

With the closing set for Thursday and the Derby della Madonnina with Inter on Thursday April 13, several key figures are congregating in Italy to finalise the details.

Directors of the new club Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Yonghong Li and Han Li at the Origoni & Partners office in Milan, legal advisors to Yonghong Li.

This afternoon, Mirabelli, Fassone and Han Li left the office together and are headed to Turin.

They will be in the stands for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final between Juventus and Barcelona.

