Alex Sandro to start Juve-Barca

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro is expected to start at left-back as Juventus host Barcelona, but there's bad news for Neymar.

The Champions League quarter-final first leg kicks off in Turin at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

There had been some doubts over who would complete the defence with Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Kwadwo Asamoah had been the favourite this morning, but Mediaset Premium report that Alex Sandro will get the nod.

This means Max Allegri is fielding a totally attack-minded formation in his 4-2-3-1, as Miralem Pjanic partners Sami Khedira in midfield.

Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic support striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Barcelona need to choose between a 3-4-3 formation, which has been successfully experimented in recent outings, and the classic 4-3-3.

Sergio Busquets is suspended and Rafinha injured, but the only issue is between Jordi Alba and Andre Gomes.

Meanwhile, Neymar learned this afternoon that he has been given a three-match Liga ban for insulting the referee after his red card in the 2-0 defeat to Malaga.

This means he will miss El Clasico with Real Madrid.

Probable line-ups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Mascherano, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar

Ref: Marciniak (POL)

