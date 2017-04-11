Roma go for Krychowiak

By Football Italia staff

Roma are preparing a summer proposal for Paris Saint-Germain talent Grzegorz Krychowiak, claim Tuttomercatoweb.

It’s no secret that the Giallorossi are already planning their midfield for next season, specifically with a deal worth €28m plus bonuses for Atalanta’s Ivory Coast international Franck Kessie.

However, that won’t be the end of their spending spree to reinforce the middle of the park.

According to TMW, an approach is being lined up for Paris Saint-Germain man Krychowiak, who is under contract until June 2021.

The 27-year-old is familiar to incoming Roma director of sport Monchi, as Sevilla signed him from Reims in 2014 for €5.5m and sold him on to PSG two years later for €33m.

The Poland international has struggled for playing time in Paris with just 19 appearances in all competition this season, only 11 of them in La Liga, partly due to a knee injury.

