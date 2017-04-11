NEWS
Tuesday April 11 2017
Season over for Samir
By Football Italia staff

Udinese confirmed the season is over for defender Samir after he required keyhole knee surgery.

The 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back went off during Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Genoa.

A statement from the club announced that today’s tests at the Villa Stuart clinic found the need for keyhole surgery to remove cartilage from the meniscus.

The good news is that the ligaments in his left knee were not affected by the sprain, but his season is over nonetheless.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies