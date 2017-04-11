Season over for Samir

By Football Italia staff

Udinese confirmed the season is over for defender Samir after he required keyhole knee surgery.

The 22-year-old Brazilian centre-back went off during Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Genoa.

A statement from the club announced that today’s tests at the Villa Stuart clinic found the need for keyhole surgery to remove cartilage from the meniscus.

The good news is that the ligaments in his left knee were not affected by the sprain, but his season is over nonetheless.

