Hamsik: 'Napoli can overtake Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik said Napoli “are counting on our chances of overtaking” Roma in the race for second place.

The Partenopei’s 3-0 victory away to Lazio on Sunday evening kept them within four points of the Giallorossi in the battle for that precious automatic Champions League spot.

“We picked up three very important points against a direct rival in the fight for the Champions League,” Hamsik told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Now we are third, four points off Roma. It’ll be difficult, but we are counting on our chances of overtaking them.

“There are still seven rounds to go, we want to pick up as many points as possible.”

Napoli’s run-in has home games with Udinese, Cagliari and Fiorentina, plus trips to Sassuolo, Inter, Torino and Sampdoria.

Roma will host Atalanta, Lazio, Juventus and Genoa, with away fixtures at Pescara, Milan and Chievo.

The Giallorossi have the advantage in the head-to-head record, as they got one win each this season, but Roma scored four goals to Napoli's three.

