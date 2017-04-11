Line-ups: Juventus-Barcelona

Juventus go all-out with their five-star formation including Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic against Barcelona’s MSN in a surprising 3-4-3.

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final kicks off in Turin at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

This is the first reunion between the sides since Barça won the 2015 Champions League Final by a 3-1 scoreline.

The Bianconeri are targeting the Treble this season and failing to reach the semi-final would be considered a big disappointment for Max Allegri’s men.

He is not holding back and uses the 4-2-3-1 formation with Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira supporting Higuain, Dybala, Juan Cuadrado and Mandzukic.

There had been some doubts over Mandzukic, but he has recovered from a muscular problem to start, while Marko Pjaca is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

In defence it’s Dani Alves against his former club and Alex Sandro around Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, who of course meets Luis Suarez again after the infamous 2014 World Cup bite.

Barcelona completed the comeback of the century to reach this quarter-final, having lost 4-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain, but winning the second leg 6-1 with the last kick of the game.

Sergio Busquets was booked in that match and will therefore be suspended for the first leg in Turin, while Rafinha is out injured for four months.

With that in mind, ex-Roma Coach Luis Enrique had the option to play 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 with Andre Gomes and Jordi Alba pushing for a place.

The 3-4-3 proved successful in a recent 3-0 victory over Sevilla, but at the weekend Barcelona lost 2-0 at Malaga with Neymar sent off.

Curiously, Luis Enrique opted for the 3-4-3 with Jeremy Mathieu stepping into defence.

Lionel Messi, Suarez and Neymar complete the MSN trident with Andres Iniesta pulling the midfield strings.

The Blaugrana are yet to draw this season in the Champions League, losing 3-1 at Manchester City and 4-0 in Paris along with six wins.

Juventus are unbeaten at home in 21 European games (winning 12) and currently on an all-time record of 32 consecutive Serie A home victories.

At least 2,300 Barcelona fans will be at the Juventus Stadium this evening.

Neymar, Gerard Pique and Ivan Rakitic are one booking away from suspension, while the only Juve man at risk for the second leg is Cuadrado.

These sides have met seven times before with three Catalan victories, two draws and two Juve wins.

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Marchisio, Barzagli, Lemina, Asamoah, Lichtsteiner, Rincon

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Pique, Umtiti, Mathieu; Mascherano, Rakitic, Iniesta, Messi; Sergi Roberto, Suarez, Neymar

Barcelona bench: Cillesse, Denis, Alcacer, Jordi Alba, Digne, Andre Gomes, Alena

Ref: Marciniak (POL)

