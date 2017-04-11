Marotta: 'Juve-Barca on same level'

By Football Italia staff

Director Beppe Marotta insists Juventus are “on the same level as Barcelona and it’s not a David v Goliath situation. Both sides respect and fear each other.”

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final kicks off in Turin at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“These are the games that leave memories that cannot be compared for the fans, players and everyone at the club,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“Putting that emotion aside, we know that we can play an open game against a strong side.

“We know Barcelona’s characteristics are to always be very attacking. That doesn’t mean we are in a David v Goliath situation, as rather it’s a challenge between two very strong sides who quite rightly respect and fear each other

“The Andrea Agnelli era began quietly, but our revenue has practically doubled and the sporting achievements grown too. We are on the top level and on a par with the best clubs, including Barcelona.

“We are on the same level as Barcelona on the field, but still have some way to go to match them in financial terms.”

How much has the situation changed since the 2015 Champions League Final saw Barcelona beat Juventus 3-1?

“I don’t feel Barcelona’s worth has reduced since 2015, even if their players are largely unchanged and therefore are two years older.

“What’s really changes is Juventus, who have new additions, different choices and a stronger mentality that allows us to challenge at a higher level than two years ago.

“This 4-2-3-1 was not the main formation to start the season, but we signed some eclectic players for this reason, including Miralem Pjanic. It’s a very attack-minded system and that is an important approach to take in Europe.”

