Dortmund-Monaco off after explosion

By Football Italia staff

The Champions League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Monaco has been postponed to tomorrow after Marc Bartra was injured by an explosion on the team bus.

The details around the incident are still not clear, but Borussia Dortmund confirmed it happened just outside the team hotel.

Up to three explosions were outside the team bus and shattered a window, where Bartra was sitting.

It’s reported the player was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand and arm, but they are minor injuries and his entourage assured he is perfectly alright.

Nonetheless, the rest of the squad was shaken up and a decision was made to postpone the match.

It will now kick off on Wednesday at 17.45 UK time (16.45 GMT).

It’s believed the explosions came from a device or multiple devices on the ground.

