Dybala: 'Wanted this since childhood'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala “wanted to live these moments” since childhood after his brace in the 3-0 win over Barcelona, but warned it’s not done for Juventus.

La Joya bagged two left-foot strikes in the opening 22 minutes before Giorgio Chiellini added a second half header in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

“I think we put in a great performance, we made the most of the chances we had and it’s a positive result for what we’ll face at Camp Nou,” Dybala told Mediaset Premium.

“I am very happy. Very happy because as a child I wanted to live these moments and today I managed it. We are all in a very positive moment with a lot of confidence and that’s important to go forward and achieve our objectives.”

Barcelona lost the first leg 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain and still turned that around with a 6-1 home victory in the Round of 16.

“We certainly cannot rest on our laurels. We know that we need a positive result in the second leg and keep a clean sheet, because it’s tough out there, tough – we all saw it.

“But we are a great team and can work together to do it.”

Dybala also took the opportunity to shrug off transfer speculation regarding Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“I’m very happy at Juventus, my renewal is very close and I want to take advantage of what I’m experiencing here,” he told Mega after the game.

“I’ll try to give a lot of joy to my fans.”

