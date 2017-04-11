Luis Enrique: 'Similar to Paris defeat'

By Football Italia staff

Luis Enrique admits Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League defeat to Juventus was “very similar” to the 4-0 at Paris Saint-Germain.

Paulo Dybala grabbed a brace of left-foot strikes in the opening 22 minutes, then Giorgio Chiellini nodded in a third.

“It was a difficult first half, very similar to the one in Paris and the second was much better. If you gift the first half, then obviously you’re going to have problems,” Lucho told Mediaset Premium.

“A Coach does everything to help the team and prepare them, but evidently I did not. We have to improve, learn from these mistakes, analyse the game carefully and realise where we went wrong.

“It’s the second time this has happened. It’s hard to think of a remuntada, but we’ll try to get back on our feet and put in a good performance in the second leg.”

Of course the Blaugrana managed to turn that tie around, winning 6-1 at Camp Nou, and the second leg against Juve is on April 19.

Luis Enrique was asked about the disappointing performance of Neymar. Was he affected by news this evening that he’s been given a three-match Liga ban and will miss El Clasico with Real Madrid?

“It’s not good to pick on single players after a defeat. It’s a defeat for the whole team, starting from the Coach.”

The former Roma Coach also spoke to the Spanish media after the game.

“It doesn’t matter if I think the result is fair or not, it is what it is.

“It seemed like the third half of PSG-Barca. It’s very serious and very sad. We were ineffective in the first half, and it’s a very hard time for us.

“We’ve revived a nightmare and we have to see why we were so terrible.

“Our positioning and some other details on the pitch were below the required standard.

“Our intensity must be much higher. In the Champions League, against a team like Juve, you can’t get away with that. The comeback? It’s harder now.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.