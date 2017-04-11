Iniesta: 'Not as bad as in Paris'

By Football Italia staff

Andres Iniesta insists Barcelona “don’t feel as bad as we did in Paris” and “we’ll turn the tie around if we do things as we need to” after losing 3-0 to Juventus.

The Blaugrana completed the biggest comeback in Champions League history when losing 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain and winning the second leg 6-1.

They’ll need something similar, as they lost 3-0 in Turin to a Paulo Dybala brace and Giorgio Chiellini header.

“We did things badly, especially in the first half,” said Iniesta.

“They punished us with their two goals, but something else was seen from us in the second half. We deserved to score, but it means little now.

“Juve are a good team, but when you don’t do things well, it penalises you a lot.

“Memories of Paris? We don’t feel as bad as we did in Paris, but we have another big mountain to climb.

“The comeback? If we do things as we need to, we’ll turn the tie around, otherwise it’ll be impossible.”

