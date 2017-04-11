Post new comment

It was a resounding 3-0 victory for Juventus over Barcelona, but no prizes for guessing Tom Scholes’ Man of the Match.

Gianluigi Buffon – 7

A great night for the captain who pulled off an incredible save from Andres Iniesta when the score was still just 1-0 to Juventus. Buffon wasn’t tested often during the 90 minutes, but was on hand to deal with any danger when called upon.



Alex Sandro – 8

The Brazilian was outstanding in all areas this evening, mixing his defensive duties well with his occasional attacking runs. In fact, it was quite an untypical Brazilian full-back performance, with Alex Sandro being very well disciplined when coming up against fellow countryman Neymar.



Leonardo Bonucci – 7

Solid at the back and very reliable on the ball, it’s a performance that we’ve come to expect from someone of the calibre of Bonucci. His defending tonight kept out Messi and Suarez and helped hold Juve together at the back, and was key to their win.

Giorgio Chiellini – 8

A goal and a brilliant performance at the back means Chiellini was another integral part to this fantastic victory. With Bonucci in the heart of the defence formed a brick wall when Barcelona attacked. The big Italian dealt with anything Messi, Suarez or Neymar came at them with.

Dani Alves – 7

Games and performances like this are why Max Allegri and Juventus brought Dani Alves to Turin, as the former Barcelona man showed his experience in a wonderful performance. Much like Alex Sandro on the opposite flank, Alves was up and down the wing whilst keeping his discipline very well.

Sami Khedira - 6

Unspectacular, but effective. That’s how Sami Khedira played this evening and he did his job very well. His performance meant that he had to be switched on at all times and occasionally a burst forward, but with how Barcelona played, he wasn’t allowed to. Khedira did his job very well with no fuss.

Miralem Pjanic – 7

Pjanic’s role in this game was slightly different to how he usually lines up, but the Bosnian was still impressive. It was a more of a defensive role alongside Khedira, but Pjanic still managed to influence the game and started a lot of moves by spraying passes.

Mario Mandzukic - 7

A common theme tonight with the Bianconeri players, but a disciplined performance on the left wing from Mario Mandzukic was a big part of the victory. His job was to help out his full-back and did a very good job in his defensive duties, as well as providing some good threat going forward – and an assist.

Juan Cuadrado – 7

Assisting Dybala for his first goal, Cuadrado was an important player on the attack for Allegri’s side. In the first 45 minutes, he had Jeremy Mathieu all over the place, turning him inside out every time. His tracking back was also important, and was very similar to Mandzukic in that regard.

Paulo Dybala – 8

This is the performance where non-watchers of Serie A took notice of how good Dybala can be. Two really well-taken goals in the first half set Juve on their way, and he was a constant threat in the middle driving at the weak Barcelona backline.

Gonzalo Higuain – 6

A very quiet night by Higuain’s standards, and will probably be remembered for his missed opportunities. The Argentinian striker probably should have had a few goals to his name, but was still a danger at times.

Subs:



Rincon – 6

The holding midfielder was brought on late in the game to sure things up in the middle of the park and did his job well. His steel in the centre added a bit more to an already defensive Juve, but he helped push the Old Lady over the line in the latter stages.

Mario Lemina N/A

Andrea Barzagli N/A

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.