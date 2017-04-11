Chiellini: 'Couldn't ask for better'

By Football Italia staff

Giorgio Chiellini admits “if you’d asked Juventus what we wanted three hours ago, it’d be difficult to ask for better” after beating Barcelona 3-0 with his goal.

The defender nodded in from a corner after the first half Paulo Dybala brace in the Champions League quarter-final.

“It was a great night, we are truly happy with this result against one of the best sides in the world and certainly the best attack,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“However, we’re old enough to know it’s not over yet. We’ve got a tough game coming up at Camp Nou, but if you’d asked us what we wanted three hours ago, it’d be difficult to ask for better.

“We are well aware of our strengths and weaknesses, we’re up against a side that is a specialist at fightbacks, but we prepared well for this match and neutralised most of their moves.

“When we did let something through, Gigi Buffon fortunately saved everything!”

This was the first reunion between Chiellini and Luis Suarez since the infamous bite in the 2014 World Cup.

“Suarez is a great player, we saluted each other and hopefully now people won’t talk about that incident anymore.”

It has been an extraordinary week for Chiellini, who received his Master’s Degree and then scored against Barcelona. Which was more enjoyable?

“They are two different things. I will enjoy this evening and football is my job as well as my life now, but the degree is a journey of my life and also means a great deal to me.”

