Allegri: 'Juve have done nothing yet'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri warned Juventus “have achieved nothing yet, so it’s right to be happy, but also keep our feet on the ground.”

The Bianconeri crushed Barcelona 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final and the decider is at Camp Nou on April 19.

“We are midway through because there are 45 days to the end of the season. Right now we haven’t won the Scudetto, Coppa Italia or reached the Champions League semi-final,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“What tonight’s game must do is give us more confidence and awareness of what this squad can achieve.

“It’s right to be happy with what we’ve done, but also to keep our feet on the ground and a sense of balance, as we’ve achieved nothing yet.

“Barcelona put six past Paris Saint-Germain, so we know it’s a complicated match. As I said yesterday, we need to make the most of our strengths and Barcelona’s weaknesses.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.