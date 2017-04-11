Bartra surgery after Dortmund bus attack

By Football Italia staff

Borussia Dortmund player Marc Bartra had surgery to remove shrapnel from his arm after the team bus was hit by explosive devices.

The incident occurred as the bus left the team hotel on the way to the Westfalenstadion for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.

The game was called off and rescheduled for Wednesday at 17.45 UK time (16.45 GMT).

Borussia Dortmund confirmed that Bartra broke his wrist and had surgery to remove shrapnel from his arm.

Police announced that there had been three explosions near the team bus, apparently hidden in bushes lined along the route.

“There has been an attack with explosives on the team bus,” said Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“The whole team is in a state of shock - you can't get pictures like that out of your head.”

The motives are unclear and police did confirm that a letter was found near the site of the incident, but it was being investigated.

“I was deeply disturbed by the explosions which occurred tonight in Dortmund,” said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

“The decision taken to postpone the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco was the correct one since we must always prioritise the safety and security of all fans, team officials and players.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the representatives of the two clubs, the local authorities, and the supporters for their cooperation on the ground.”

Social media was used to ensure Monaco fans wanting to see the match tomorrow were not stranded, as Borussia Dortmund supporters opened their doors to give the visitors somewhere to sleep.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.