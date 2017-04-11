Dani Alves: 'Strong Juve, not weak Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves wants it acknowledged that the 3-0 victory was “more down to the strength of Juventus than Barcelona’s weakness.”

The Brazilian faced off against his former club in the Champions League quarter-final, earning a dramatic first leg win.

“We played a great game in terms of defensive intensity, leaving no spaces at the back, which made things very difficult for our opponents,” said Dani Alves.

“This result is more down to the strength of Juventus than Barcelona’s weakness. We put in a titanic performance and effort to earn this.”

The Blaugrana lost their first leg 4-0 to PSG and still turned it around with a 6-1 victory in the Round of 16.

“We have to be cautious going into the second leg, as we know what they were capable of against Paris Saint-Germain.

“If we maintain this intensity and can score an away goal, then we can overcome these phenomenons to reach the semi-final.

“Clearly we will have to fight and suffer, so it will not be easy, but we have faith.”

