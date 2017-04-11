Maxi Lopez: 'Wanda orchestrated scandal'

By Football Italia staff

Maxi Lopez claims his ex-wife Wanda Nara “orchestrated and planned” an incident to make it look like he was plotting against Mauro Icardi for Argentina.

Torino striker Maxi Lopez was friends and teammates with Icardi at Sampdoria, but they had a bitter falling out when Wanda left him to marry Icardi.

She now has two children with the Inter hitman and they live with her three kids by Maxi Lopez.

It has been repeatedly suggested in the media that the reason Icardi doesn’t get called up by Argentina despite his fantastic scoring record in Serie A is a sense of loyalty from some key players towards Maxi Lopez.

This was fuelled when a photograph emerged on social media of Maxi Lopez standing with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final with Juventus.

“This photograph was meant to be private,” Maxi Lopez told Radio La Red in Argentina.

“A week and a half ago, my ex-wife sent a message with a request from my son Valentino, and it said: ‘Dad I want to go to Juventus-Barcelona.’

“I made a few phone calls and they told me it was no problem, we could even attend the training session. During the last week, my ex-wife wrote again to make sure I didn’t go back on my promise.

“Then an hour before the training session, my ex-wife calls and tells me she can’t bring Valentino along. I had already organised everything, so I went by myself.

“Iniesta, Mascherano and Messi came over, so we had a picture together. When the session had finished, my ex-wife called and blamed me for not organising anything.

“So I bought a jersey and got all three of them to sign it, sending this photo to Wanda to prove that I really was there.

“This means the only people with the photo were me and Wanda and I have no social media accounts, so I wasn’t the one who published it.

“I saw Mascherano and Messi yesterday, but hadn’t spoken to them for almost 10 years. What influence could I possibly have with them?

“This whole incident was orchestrated and planned.”

Maxi Lopez was asked about Diego Armando Maradona’s comment that Icardi was a “traitor” and therefore should never be allowed to play for Argentina.

“As far as I am concerned, everything Diego says is sacred.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.