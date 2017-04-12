Chinese arrive for Milan completion

By Football Italia staff

Yonghong Li has been photographed arriving at Milan Malpensa airport in order to complete the takeover of Milan tomorrow.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the broker must now pay €190m to complete the deal, a sum in addition to the €250m already deposited, with a final €180m now guaranteed by the American Elliott.

The money is said to be in Luxembourg and will be deposited into the Fininvest accounts tomorrow morning, in order that the takeover be finally completed.

A myriad of meetings are set to be held over the coming days, with the Chinese set to meet Vincenzo Montella and the team once everything has become official.

