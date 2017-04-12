NEWS
Wednesday April 12 2017
Chinese arrive for Milan completion
By Football Italia staff

Yonghong Li has been photographed arriving at Milan Malpensa airport in order to complete the takeover of Milan tomorrow.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the broker must now pay €190m to complete the deal, a sum in addition to the €250m already deposited, with a final €180m now guaranteed by the American Elliott.

The money is said to be in Luxembourg and will be deposited into the Fininvest accounts tomorrow morning, in order that the takeover be finally completed.

A myriad of meetings are set to be held over the coming days, with the Chinese set to meet Vincenzo Montella and the team once everything has become official.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies